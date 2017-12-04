Seven reasons is reason enough to return to Coast Boracay.

POSTED BY JENNIE

For those of you who are unaware, there’s a fabulous new resort on white beach and it’s not on Station 1. For many Station 1 is considered the best address on the island because of its wider beach front, privacy and concentration of higher end resorts.

Well, that’s not true anymore, because Coast Boracay on Station 2 is every bit as desirable as any of the swanky resorts on Station 1. Here’s why.

1. THE STAFF

Filipino hospitality is incomparable. At Coast Boracay their staff are the best of the best. Professional, knowledgeable, always happy to help. Getting to the resort from the airport is not as seamless as getting to Shangri-la Boracay, but the attention and care given by the staff the moment they meet you at the airport till they bring you back to the airport more than make up for it.

2. SQUEAKY CLEAN

Not only are the rooms spacious and tastefully furnished, they’re also squeaky clean. The sheets are 400 thread count linen, there’s Netflix and fast wifi. Everything feels and smells clean, new and bright. Even when you’ve settled in and dumped all your stuff everywhere and generally made a mess of things, step out for a bit of sun and when you come back to your room, it’s once again immaculate!

3. FREEBIES

Ok so complimentary water is a given in any resort right? Maybe 2 bottles? Not at Coast. There’s more complimentary water than you can drink. There’s also a jar of everyone’s favourite Choc Nut! At the lobby, there’s free ice cream, pop-corn and ice cold fruit flavoured water. Coast will spoil you.

4. CHA-CHA’S BEACH CAFE

The cool 70’s vibe is will draw you into Cha-cha’s. But the food will make you want to stay and eat all your meals here. One of my pet peeves is bad, expensive food especially while on vacation, and it can happen in Boracay, but not at Cha-cha’s. What to order? The Cansi for sure! If we heard correctly the chef is from Bacolod. The Cansi is served piping hot and the broth is nice and sour – and the beef? Omg, it is fall of the bone tender with fat in between that melts in your mouth. The pizzas are good too, as well as the house burger and the Winner Winner Chicken. The batchoy looked delicious but unfortunately we had no more stomach space.

5. THE BEACHFRONT

Ok so you may not have the extensive beachfront of Station 1, but Coast does have it’s own cozy beachfront with super comfortable beach beds, a good cluster of coconut trees and extremely attentive staff. While it’s true that there’s more foot traffic in this part of the island, you’ll still get your privacy. A good book, a cold drink, the sea breeze and clear, warm waters a few steps away is definitely my idea of a super vacation.

Actually to not leave Coast AT ALL is my idea of a perfect vacation.

6. THE GENERAL STORE

The General Store is Coast’s funky, stylish “sari-sari” store for all things beach. There are kaftans, bathing suits, lotions and salves, soaps, bracelets, earrings, bags and accessories. The items are Philippine made, well curated, very pretty and obviously made with passion. You won’t be able to resist buying for friends, family and most of all for yourself!

7. THE PRICE

For the amenities offered and the quality of accommodations, off peak rates go for as low as P6500/night inclusive of private transfers and a good breakfast. Peak and super-peak rates will as expected be considerably more expensive.

Keep checking their website for promos!